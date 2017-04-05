Crash leaves car stranded on I-275 barrier

A crash the east end of the Howard Frankland Bridge has traffic backed up in both directions on Interstate 275.

Posts on social media show a car stuck up on the concrete barrier wall in the median near the Kennedy Boulevard exit. Lanes in both directions are blocked.

Witness Todd Martin told FOX 13 News it appeared that something had jammed the car's accelerator because the wheels were continuing to run -- spewing white smoke -- even though the vehicle was stranded atop the barrier.

It's not clear what led to the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

