Thieves steal wedding band, guns from 2 Dade City homes Local News Thieves steal wedding band, guns from 2 Dade City homes Deputies in Pasco County say thieves broke into at least three homes near Dade City Tuesday, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items, including a wedding band and guns.

The burglaries targeted homes on Hartman Road in Dade City, Darby Road in San Antonio and Bluff Road in Dade City.

In the Darby Road burglary, deputies say someone stole wedding band.

The thieves tried breaking into Mary Anstead's home, but when an alarm went off, investigators say the person or people who broke in, ran away.

"I think it's sad that somebody's that desperate. I'm sorry for them. I'm thankful for us that we were protected from that theft and I'm thankful that our pets were safe," said Anstead.

They left behind a shattered window and a footprint on the door. It matched a footprint spotted at another home ransacked by the burglars.

Deputies are investigating a connection between all three crimes, which happened between morning and early afternoon Tuesday.

"This is the kind of a neighborhood where people don't really want to break in especially if someone is home because if they're home they may find they're meeting the end of a barrel," Anstead