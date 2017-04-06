2 Manatee schools on lockdown due to nearby SWAT activity

- Two Manatee County schools were put on lockdown Thursday morning due to a SWAT situation nearby.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. when deputies were called to a possible shooting at a mobile home park located at 570 5th Ave W. in Bradenton.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect was holding one subject inside the clubhouse.

Deputies say it is unknown at this time whether a shooting occurred. SWAT is on scene.

Two nearby schools, Daughtrey Elementary and Harllee Middle School, have been placed on lockdown because of the SWAT situation.

The investigation continues.

