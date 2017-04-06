Deputies: Toddler drowned after slipping away from sleeping mother

- Deputies in Manatee County say a toddler drowned in a backyard pool while her mother slept inside Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robin Harman went to sleep on her living room couch with her daughter Jennifer around 11 a.m. But when the 3-year-old girl’s aunt arrived at 2 p.m., she found only Robin asleep on the couch.

Soon after, Jennifer was found in the swimming pool behind the Alderwood Drive home. She was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed; detectives are still investigating.