Deputies stop massive drug shipment from China

- Hernando deputies say they have seized a shipment of the drug MDMA - also known as "Molly" - after it was shipped from China to Spring Hill.

"It's a psychotropic drug and can cause people to have some significant issues, so we were glad to keep it off the streets," said Hernando COunty Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Federal Investigators flagged the 493-gram shipment before it arrived at an unassuming two story house on Covewood Drive.

On Wednesday, deputies made a controlled delivery and said Joseph Brown accepted the package. He's under arrest along with Danielle Fisher.

"She always had people in and out but not to the point that you would think they were dealing drugs," said a neighbor. She wanted her identity hidden for her own safety.

"You think like, Mexico - you hear drugs are shipped from there - but China was just like, what?" she added.

The discovery led deputies to find more drugs along with a gun, a number of cell phones and a bunch of credit cards at the home. Deputies say those are tell-tale signs of identity theft.

"It is kind of scary that you don't know who your neighbors are," the neighbor said.

Brown and Fisher now face several charges including trafficking MDMA. Brown also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He is currently on probation.