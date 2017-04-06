Multiple agencies join search for missing teen [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption TPD photo Local News Multiple agencies join search for missing teen Seventeen-year-old Hailey Acierno has been missing for nine days as of Thursday, but family, law enforcement and volunteers aren't giving up hope.

Multiple agencies joined forces Thursday morning to conduct a search. The search lasted into the evening. Hailey's family is asking for community volunteers to help with the search as well.

Tampa Police, with assistance from members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission continued the search for the Tampa teen in Flatwoods Park.

Police say Hailey is known to spend time in the park, which borders her home.

Tampa Police say officers are using all avenues possible in the effort to find Hailey, including air service, canine, horses, off-road vehicles, and officers on foot searching the park from every vantage point.

"It's a lot of work to go through there and you can't see very far, so it's really time intensive and personnel intensive. We're just taking it piece by piece, acre by acre," said Steve Hegarty, Tampa Police spokesman.

Thursday's search did not turn up any clues.

The missing teen's mom spoke out on Facebook, asking for the community's help to find her little girl.

In the post, she said, "We are organizing a foot search again on Saturday and need volunteers who are physically able to continue the foot search through rough terrain. You must be in long pants and boots, and bring something to help you carry water."

The search will resume Friday morning at 8 a.m.

"We just want to tell her we love her, and a lot of people are looking for you, Hailey, so please let us know you're OK," said Chris Acierno, Hailey's dad.

Clear Channel is aiding in the search effort by donating 12 rotating billboards of Hailey's missing persons flyer. They will be posted on I-275, Dale Mabry Highway, and Fowler Avenue.

