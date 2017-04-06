Firefighters take cover during shooting in Largo Local News Firefighters take cover during shooting in Largo Largo firefighters and paramedics were forced to take cover when a shooting happened near a medical call at the Oakcreek Apartments.

Crews responded to the scene of the medical call at the apartments on 62nd Street North, and were helping the individual when an unrelated shooting happened nearby.

When the shots were fired, Largo officials say the paramedics and firefighters took cover. The shooting involved two people, one of whom was hit by a bullet. That person's injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting suspect is at large at this time. No paramedics or firefighters were injured during the exchange of gun fire. So far, no names have been released.