Police warn against 'package pilferer' in Seminole Heights

- Tampa police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspect they are calling the "package pilferer."

The suspect was seen on a home surveillance camera walking up to a house in Old Seminole Heights and taking a package from the front door area.

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt with the words "Swag Don't Come Cheap" written on the front. He fled the scene on a bicycle.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. To submit your anonymous tip, call 1-800-873-TIPS.

The Tampa Police Department provided a few tips for how to protect your packages from thieves: