Police warn against 'package pilferer' in Seminole Heights

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspect they are calling the "package pilferer."
The suspect was seen on a home surveillance camera walking up to a house in Old Seminole Heights and taking a package from the front door area.
The suspect was wearing a blue shirt with the words "Swag Don't Come Cheap" written on the front. He fled the scene on a bicycle.
Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. To submit your anonymous tip, call 1-800-873-TIPS.
The Tampa Police Department provided a few tips for how to protect your packages from thieves:
- Use Smart Package or Amazon Lockers to retrieve your package(s)
- Have packages delivered to your workplace
- Install a smart security camera at your front door
- Require signature on delivery
- Reroute or re-schedule delivery
- Place packages/mail on vacation hold when necessary
- Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them
- Ask a trustworthy neighbor to keep an eye out for your packages