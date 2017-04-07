Police warn against 'package pilferer' in Seminole Heights

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 10:52AM EDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 10:57AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspect they are calling the "package pilferer." 

The suspect was seen on a home surveillance camera walking up to a house in Old Seminole Heights and taking a package from the front door area. 

The suspect was wearing a blue shirt with the words "Swag Don't Come Cheap" written on the front. He fled the scene on a bicycle. 

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. To submit your anonymous tip, call 1-800-873-TIPS. 

The Tampa Police Department provided a few tips for how to protect your packages from thieves:

  • Use Smart Package or Amazon Lockers to retrieve your package(s)
  • Have packages delivered to your workplace
  • Install a smart security camera at your front door
  • Require signature on delivery
  • Reroute or re-schedule delivery
  • Place packages/mail on vacation hold when necessary
  • Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them
  • Ask a trustworthy neighbor to keep an eye out for your packages

