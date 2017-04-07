Police plan update on search for missing teen

- There may be developments in the search for a missing New Tampa teenager. Police have put up caution tape in the park where officers and volunteers have been looking for Hailey Acierno.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Arbor Greene neighborhood, near Cross Creek Boulevard, back on March 28. For days, her family has been begging for help on social media while organizing searches of nearby Flatwoods Park, where she was known to spend time.

Yesterday, several law enforcement agencies joined in the search from the air and on the ground. Police closed the park to the public as they looked for her, but did not find anything significant.

"It's a lot of work to go through there and you can't see very far, so it's really time intensive and personnel intensive. We're just taking it piece by piece, acre by acre," said Steve Hegarty, Tampa Police spokesman.

Friday morning, they were back at it. But after just a few hours, police asked media to leave the scene and erected yellow tape.

A police spokesman had no immediate comment. A press conference has been scheduled for later this morning.

