28 arrested in Sarasota Co. opiate smackdown

- Overdoses are a major problem in Sarasota County. For the last month, detectives have worked to curtail the deadly problem.

"This epidemic is not to be taken lightly and something the public should be fully aware of and educated on," said Sheriff Tom Knight, "while we aren't seeing nearly the same numbers as other parts of the country, 32 overdoses in only 31 days is startling to say the least.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight Friday released the results of "Operation Spring Smack Down," an enforcement campaign targeted at combatting opiate use, abuse and addiction.

Throughout the month of March, detectives worked to address opiate trends, patterns and hot-spots, and worked to locate individuals wanted in connection with drug crimes. In all, 28 people were arrested on 95 total charges.

The arrest history of the suspects includes a combined 332 prior felony charges and 267 prior misdemeanor charges.

Since January there have been 72 heroin overdoses and 14 deaths in Sarasota County. The sheriff said he needs the community's help to end the problem. He asked family members to step up and get their loved ones help before they are arrested or die from an overdose.

“This isn't something we can arrest our way out of,” said Sheriff Knight, “However, through enforcement, prevention, education and treatment, we can work together as a community, to make an impact. The public should stay vigilant and understand the signs and symptoms of opiate use, abuse and overdoses, so we can put an end to what's killing people in our community every day."