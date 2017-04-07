Deputies: Struggling math student threatened school

- A frustrated struggling math student is accused of threatening to “shoot up” her community college.

Deputies in Polk County have charged Scarlett Rose “Dakota” Tuck with making threats after they say she left several messages on a Facebook page connected with Polk State Community College.

According to the sheriff’s office, she wrote, "If I don't pass math I'm gonna shoot the school up" on Tuesday. Her test apparently didn’t go well, because she allegedly followed that up with a post warning, “I failed my math test so don't come to school tomorrow.”

Deputies contacted Tuck, who admitted writing the posts. She told investigators she didn’t mean it, though, and was simply frustrated.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $5,000.