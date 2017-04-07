Deputies: Pasco man arrested after robbery rampage Local News Deputies: Pasco man arrested after robbery rampage It was a chaotic Friday morning for people living in a Pasco County condo building. A man went on a rampage, pulling fire alarms and smashing windows, trying to rob the place.

Investigators with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say around 2:30 a.m., a homeowner confronted Victor Caudill because he had broken into their condo. When deputies arrived, they say Caudill ran. Before they could find him, he managed to pull the fire alarm and smash several windows with a fire extinguisher.

Detectives say Caudill then made his way to a seventh floor condo – where he tried robbing a woman, until her next door neighbor heard her screaming.

Lt. Jay Galassi says that neighbor held Caudill at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.

“In that situation, that was the right thing to do,” Galassi said. “He’s there. He’s trained. He has a concealed weapons permit, he knows about weapons.”

Caudill is charged with home invasion robbery, burglary, criminal mischief and impersonating a firefighter.