Cameras catch brazen red light runner on video

"Hold on to your seats for this brazen display of carelessness," the Clearwater Police Department captioned the video on its Facebook page.

Police say the light had been red for 22 seconds when the car goes zooming through the intersection, barely missing a car that had just passed through.

The car was going about 58 miles an hour on Chestnut Street at Fort Harrison in downtown Clearwater.

Luckily there was no crash and no one was hurt.