30th Annual Friday Concerts in the Park series begins in Tampa

- The return of spring means the return of Tampa's longest running and most beloved concert series; Friday Concerts in the Park (formerly Friday Extra Concert Series) presented by The Original Westshore Pizza.

Celebrating 30 years of high-quality musical entertainment, the Friday Concerts in the Park offers a full schedule of live music to satisfy all tastes -- from jazz to country to reggae to classic rock.

Guests are asked to bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck Picnics and leashed dogs are allowed. Thanks to the sponsors, the concerts are free.

Concerts in April will take place at Water Works Park, located at 1710 N. Highland Ave., and concerts in May will take place at the Lowry Park Bandshell, located at 7525 North Blvd.

2017 Friday Concerts in the Park Series Line-up:

April 7: Bully for You (Rock)

April 21: Greg White Jr. (Country)

April 28: The Ries Brothers (Blues/Funk)

May 5: Jah Movement Reggae Band

May 12: La Lucha (Jazz)

May 19: The Hummingbirds (Country)

May 26: Johnny G Lyon Band (Rock)

All concerts start at 7 p.m. Please note, there will not be a concert on April 14 due to the Good Friday holiday.