Deputies: Man arrested after attacking 90 year old Local News Deputies: Man arrested after attacking 90 year old An elderly woman from Hernando County is in stable condition after authorities say she was attacked by a man half her age.

It happened around midnight while 90-year-old Irene Parrish and Eric Moore were in a truck being driven by a third woman.

They all know each other and were heading to Hernando County from Hillsborough. Deputies say Moore was drunk at the time.

"An argument ensued in the vehicle over the fact that he wanted the music played, and he was agitated by the fact that when they went to Hillsborough County restaurant, it was closed,” said Pasco County Sgt. Dean Quinlan.

Deputies say Moore began attacking the 90 year old. It was reportedly so brutal the driver pulled into a nearby RaceTrac gas station out of fear.

From there it got worse, when Moore is said to have grabbed chains and rope and started strangling the elderly woman. Luckily - she eventually got away.

”[Moore] admitted there was an altercation, but said she was an aggressor, said he was using [the chains] to restrain her,” said Sgt. Quinlan.

Karla Armstrong is a shift manager at the RaceTrac. She left just minutes before the attack, but didn’t hold back her opinion of the man in question.

“A piece of crap kind of person in my opinion,” Armstrong said.

Moore is charged with attempted murder.

“Justice needs to be served. For someone to beat up a 90 year old woman, I think, is very bad,” Armstrong told Fox 13.