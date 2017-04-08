One game to go, and the Lightning are still in it!

The Tampa Bay Lightning kept hope alive for their fans with another win over Montreal last night.

The Bolts statistically are still in the hunt for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference, but they need help from Pittsburgh and New Jersey.

The Lightning host the Buffalo Sabres for their final regular season Game Sunday night at Amalie Arena.

The team will make it a fan appreciation night with a special give-away for every fan, autograph sessions at the intermissions, and an opportunity to purchase gear used by the players.

There will be a chance to win a $250 Tampa Bay Sports gift card, autographed Martin St. Louis items and other prizes.