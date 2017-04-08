One game to go, and the Lightning are still in it!

The Tampa Bay Lightning kept hope alive for their fans with another win over Montreal last night.
The Bolts statistically are still in the hunt for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference, but they need help from Pittsburgh and New Jersey.
The Lightning host the Buffalo Sabres for their final regular season Game Sunday night at Amalie Arena.
The team will make it a fan appreciation night with a special give-away for every fan, autograph sessions at the intermissions, and an opportunity to purchase gear used by the players.
There will be a chance to win a $250 Tampa Bay Sports gift card, autographed Martin St. Louis items and other prizes.
On the ice, the Bolts need to win, and need the Penguins to beat Toronto and the Devils to beat the Islanders. With that and a little Lightning luck, the Lightning should qualify for the playoffs for a fourth-consecutive year.
Despite injuries to key players including team captain Steven Stamkos, young players have stepped up to take on the push for the playoffs. Yanni Gourde scored twice in the 4 - 2 win over the Canadiens Friday.
No matter how the game goes tomorrow night, the Tampa Bay Lightning made the last two months of hockey an action packed nail biter for their fans.
We think they can do it. Do you?