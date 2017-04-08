Manatee rescued thanks to alert passerby

- An alert passerby took actions that saved a manatee stranded in Rocky Creek on Friday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Fish and Wildlife Research Institute posted these photos of the rescue of a "sub-adult" manatee.

According to the FWC, a passerby saw the manatee stuck on the sand during an unusually low tide in Rocky Creek and contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO contacted the Lowry Park Zoo and the FWC-FWRI respectively who responded to save the manatee.

The rescuers were able to lift the manatee out of the water and onto the shore for a quick health examination. Once she was cleared medically, they transported her to a boat ramp to release her back into Tampa Bay waters.

If you see an injured or stranded manatee, the FWC advises persons to call their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.