Attempted Kidnapper not competent

The Citrus County suspect who attempted to snatch a girl from a Dollar General store last year has been ruled incompetent to stand trail.

Craig Bonello made headlines in June of 2016 when he was caught in the act trying to abduct a girl from her mother at the store.

Surveillance video showed calmly Bonello shopping in the store before grabbing the girl; however, the child's mother fought back beating Bonello as he drug her daughter in the aisles.

An off-duty Citrus County Sheriff's Deputy caught Bonello and held him at the scene.

At the time, Bonello's sanity was questioned as his answers during questioning were not making sense. He has a history of mental problems.

Following his arrest, a judge ordered Craig Bonello to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He was found incompetent to stand trial until earlier this year in January when the psychologists notified the court that he was better.

However, in court earlier this week, Judge Richard Howard felt that Bonello did not meet the threshholds required for competency and ruled that he be committed to a State facility for treatment.

A review hearing for that commitment was set for September.