Family of seven displaced after open burn sets house on fire Local News Family of seven displaced after open burn sets house on fire Firefighters battled a house fire in East Tampa that left a parent and six children displaced this afternoon.Tampa Fire Rescue say they responded at 3:08 p.m. Saturday to a report of a house fire on North 31st Street.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story brick home. They also found that the fire had spread to another home on the property that was undergoing renovations. Luckily, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any other homes in the area.

The fire marshal's investigation found that the fire started due to the owner burning wood that had been pulled out of the home undergoing renovations. Apparently, the homeowner placed the pile of wood between the two homes and the fire spread from the ground to the homes.

The fires were under control within less than an hour and there were no injuries. The Red Cross was notified and provided support to the family. The children living in the home ranged between 4 months to 17 years old. Officials remind residents that open burning in the city is prohibited.

