HCSO SWAT standoff in Claire-Mel

-

A standoff with law enforcement in Claire-Mel Saturday afternoon came to a peaceful resolution with one man arrested. HCSO bomb units and SWAT responded to a home at the 2900 Block of Sample Loop in response to calls about a man appearing to be drunk and threatening neighbors with a rifle.

The man went back into the home and after an almost three hour standoff negotiators were able to bring to safety, 5 children and an adult female as well as the suspect. Deputies evacuated some residents in nearby homes during the standoff.

The man with the gun, whose name has not yet been released was arrested and nobody was injured in the incident.