HCFR investigating commercial warehouse fire

- Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews responded to a 2-alarm commercial warehouse fire early Sunday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call about a commercial structure fire in the 6300 block of Benjamin Road shortly after 4:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported heavy fire and smoke through the roof, and command personnel quickly called for a second alarm.

Ladder trucks were brought in to give an elevated attack on the roof of the warehouse. The fire was quickly knocked down on the roof, and crews then moved inside the warehouse to fight the fire.

The warehouse is a metal building, and great care was taken by all crews on scene to monitor the stability of the building. Also surrounding businesses were closely monitored. There were several vehicles close to the warehouse that sustained damage.

It took about firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters stayed on scene after the flames were out to monitor hot spots. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.