Weapons and ammo stolen after van crashes into gun store

- An unknown number of guns and ammunition were stolen early Sunday morning when police say 4 subjects drove their car through the front of a gun store.

Zephyrhills Police Department say they received an alarm call around 2:00 a.m. from the Sunshine State Armory. When they arrived on scene, they could see a car drove through the front of the building in order to get inside.

The vehicle the suspects used was later found by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on fire in a wooded area of 6th Avenue.

The case is still under investigation.