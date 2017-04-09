Weapons and ammo stolen after van crashes into gun store

Posted:Apr 09 2017 07:54PM EDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 10:05PM EDT

ZEPHYRHILLS (FOX 13) - An unknown number of guns and ammunition were stolen early Sunday morning when police say 4 subjects drove their car through the front of a gun store.

Zephyrhills Police Department say they received an alarm call around 2:00 a.m. from the Sunshine State Armory. When they arrived on scene, they could see a car drove through the front of the building in order to get inside.

The vehicle the suspects used was later found by the Pasco  County Sheriff’s Office on fire in a wooded area of 6th Avenue.

The case is still under investigation.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories