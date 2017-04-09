Weapons and ammo stolen after van crashes into gun store

ZEPHYRHILLS (FOX 13) - An unknown number of guns and ammunition were stolen early Sunday morning when police say 4 subjects drove their car through the front of a gun store.
Zephyrhills Police Department say they received an alarm call around 2:00 a.m. from the Sunshine State Armory. When they arrived on scene, they could see a car drove through the front of the building in order to get inside.
The vehicle the suspects used was later found by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on fire in a wooded area of 6th Avenue.
The case is still under investigation.