- The Florida Highway patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening in Pasco county.

Troopers say Anthony Pilotti was driving his motorcycle eastbound on SR-52 when he struck the raised center median near the Moon Lake Road intersection. Both he and his passenger, 49 year-old Holly Starcia Rich, were thrown from motorcycle.

Rich was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on the condition of Pilotti.