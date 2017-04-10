Hernando fire reaches 1,100 acres; officials say 75-percent contained Local News Hernando fire reaches 1,100 acres; officials say 75-percent contained Hernando County Fire and Withlacoochee Florida Forest Service are still battling a 1,100-acre brush fire in Weeki Wachi Preserve. The fire has nearly tripled in size since crews began working to contain the blaze on Saturday.

Emergency officials say they think the fire might have started Thursday from a lightning strike, however the first reports of the blaze did not come in until Saturday.

Shoal Line Blvd. will be closed from Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Building, 4340 Calienta St., until further notice.

"We had a lot of lightning and not much rain and typically in these marsh areas, lightning will strike and it'll take a day or two for it to dry out, so it's just a little spark," Judith Tear of the Florida Forrest Service said.

After days of fighting the blaze, officials say crews have the fire 75 percent contained.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities warn residents to drive slow in any areas affected by smoke.

Florida Forestry Service will be holding a press conference Monday morning to provide more details on the impact of the fire and progress containing it.