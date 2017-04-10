St. Pete family woken by tree falling into kitchen

- It was a scary night for a mom and her kids in St. Petersburg: A huge tree crashed onto their house.

Shavonda Harris was inside her Melrose Avenue S home at the time, along with her three children. The tree limb came right down through the kitchen and made a big hole in the roof.

"We were all in bed asleep and i just heard a big rumble, the house shook and then I heard a crash,” she recalled. “I told all the kids to go into my bed. I ran into the kitchen and I [saw] where the tree had come through the kitchen roof.”

Everyone was in bed at the time and no one was hurt.

The family is staying with friends until the home can be fixed.