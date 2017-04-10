Brush fire prompts voluntary Pasco evacuations

- A Pasco County brush fire has prompted emergency officials to call for voluntary evacuations for some residents of the Moon Lake area.

“According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the brush fire is heading west toward the Moon Lake area. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily evacuate,” county spokesman Doug Tobin explained.

Emergency Management is recommending a voluntary evacuation for residents and special needs residents in the following areas:

- Suncoast Lakes subdivision (which is west of the Suncoast Parkway and south of State Road 52)

- Residents in the Moon Lake area south of State Road 52 and east of Moon Lake Road are encouraged to watch media reports and be prepared to evacuate if the fire approaches their area.

The Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter on Denton Avenue in Hudson is open as of 4:30 p.m. for any evacuees who do not have another place to go.

Residents without transportation who need assistance are asked call the Resident Information Center at 727-847-2411.

Dry, breezy conditions have increased the threat of fires around Florida. The Florida Forestry Service said 24,000 acres in total were burning across the state as of this morning.