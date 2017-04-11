Several injured in Sarasota school bus crash

- Several students were hospitalized after a crash involving a Sarasota school bus this morning, but all are expected to recover.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Proctor and Gantt roads. The Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling eastbound on Proctor when a car tried to make a left-hand turn in front of the bus.

The front of the car slammed into the right front of the bus, sending the bus into a pole.

The bus was headed to Oakpark School, a special needs school nearby. According to FHP, 12 students were on the bus.

FOX 13's Kim Kuizon reports seven of the students were hospitalized, along with the bus driver and attendant. Firefighters say none of the injuries appeared to be severe.

Proctor Road's westbound lanes remain closed from Cattlemen to Honore while crews work to clear the scene and clean up leaking fuel from the bus.

