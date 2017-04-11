St. Pete woman arrested for shooting boyfriend

- Deputies arrested a woman for shooting her live-in boyfriend Monday.

The incident occurred at the home on the 4300 block of 28th Street N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

When deputies arrived on scene shortly after 11:54 a.m. they discovered 39-year-old Antonie McElroy lying on the floor inside the home, alive and with a gunshot wound to his mid-section.

McElroy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say 26-year-old Ericka Harvey was standing in the doorway when they arrived. Harvey later admitted to shooting McElroy after an argument about her suspicious of him cheating.

Deputies recovered the 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun involved in the shooting inside the residence.

Harvey was arrested and charged with one count of domestic aggravated battery.

The investigation continues.