Wildfires in Pasco Co. creep closer to homes Local News Wildfires in Pasco Co. creep closer to homes Early Tuesday evening two wildfires were burning in the Moon Lake area of Pasco County.

One was largely knocked down, but the other was creeping closer to homes.

The two fires are known as the Campground Fire which was 75 percent contained, and the Silver Palm fire which was just 25 percent contained - and within about 100 yards of homes.

"As soon as we wet it with the Huey, we'll feel better about it," said Judith Tear of the the Florida Forest Service.

The Huey is a helicopter with a bucket that can drop 300 gallons of water in spots where the fire might threaten homes. With wildfires burning over much of the state, Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Tuesday.

"The southern two-thirds of the state is pretty dry right now and we have to be careful. Thank goodness there are people out there taking care of us," said Scott while visiting the Bay Area Monday.

Nearby Hernando county imposed a ban on outdoor burning Tuesday.