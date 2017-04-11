Jennifer Fitcher faces 3 new accusers in Tampa Local News Jennifer Fitcher faces 3 new accusers in Tampa Last summer, Jennifer Fichter was sentenced to 22 years in prison for molesting some of her students. Some have labeled her the predator teacher from Polk County.

But her troubles are not over yet. Fitcher now faces new charges in Tampa - with three new accusers.

And soon, all three could testify before a judge.



After plea deal talks broke down, all three cases will be going to trial. But the defense is trying to stop all three accusers from testifying in each others' trials.

It will be a repeat of what happened in Francisco Rios' case. Rios was a pastor at a church in Brandon when he was accused of molesting some of his parishioners in the church office, and at church events.

Rios' attorney argued, if the judge allowed his accusers to testify on one another's behalf, it would stack the deck against his client. The judge ultimately allowed the accusers to testify, but limited what they could discuss.

Fichter's attorney, Matthew Farmer is likely to make the same kind of arguments, that is, if the case continues forward. Late Tuesday afternoon, Farmer announced renewed talks with the state and hinted a resolution could come soon.

Fichter's next hearing is scheduled for April 25.