Report: Alarming increase in gun thefts nationwide, Florida among worst offenders Local News Report: Alarming increase in gun thefts nationwide, Florida among worst offenders An alarming new report shows an increase in gun thefts nationwide, and Florida is one of the worst-offending states.

An alarming new report shows an increase in gun thefts nationwide, and Florida is one of the worst-offending states.

More than 9,200 firearms were stolen from federally licensed dealers last year, according to a new report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The figure shows a sharp increase from the year before -- up nearly 51%, from 2015.

Florida came in second only to Georgia in the number of firearms stolen. The Tampa Bay Area has seen its fair share of incidents.

In November, a mob of thieves slammed a pickup truck through the front doors of Tampa Arms Company. Investigators say it was a calculated crime. In 60 seconds, the thieves took dozens of weapons worth about $70,000.

A similar scene played out in Pasco County this weekend. First, the thieves used a truck to crash into the Sunshine State Armory, then they grabbed as many weapons as they could.

The thieves were gone before police arrived. The pickup truck was recovered a mile away. It was set on fire.

No one has been arrested in this crime.

The ATF annual report found Georgia, Florida and Texas have the highest number of stolen or lost guns.

