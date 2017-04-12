Job fair for Legoland Florida openings

- If you’ve ever wanted to work at Legoland Florida, here’s your chance. Career Source Polk is holding a job fair later this month to help the park’s parent company find a number of new employees.

Merlin Entertainments is looking to fill positions at the Winter Haven theme park including:

- Admissions attendants

- Ride operators

- Restaurant cooks and cashiers

- Retail store clerks

The job fair is Tuesday, April 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Career Source Polk’s Winter Haven office: 500 E Lake Howard Drive.

Career Source Polk says you must apply online before attending the event. You can click over to Merlin’s employment site to fill out an employment application. Also, they say you should arrive with copies of your resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World recently announced plans to hire 1,000 cast members in similar positions.