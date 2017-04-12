Man dies in Pasco house fire; investigation underway Local News Man dies in Pasco house fire; investigation underway A man is dead Wednesday morning after a Pasco County home caught fire.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the blaze started around 1:30 in the morning at 13009 Newgent Road. Firefighters arrived as smoke filled rooms and flames burned through the walls and attic.

Two people escaped before the first engines arrived. The pair alerted firefighters to a man trapped inside the burning house.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to pinpoint the 67-year-old victim's location. Medics transported him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators sifted through debris and took pictures throughout the morning. The arson dog sniffed for clues to explain how the fire began.

So far, authorities have not released any information about a possible cause or the identity of the man who died.

