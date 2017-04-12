Burn ban issued for Pasco County due to brush fires

- Pasco County issued a burn ban Wednesday due to ongoing drought and brush fires in the area.

The county's board of commissioners approved the ban during their Wednesday morning meeting. The board determined that multiple brush fired across the county within the last week deemed a burn ban necessary.

The ban goes into effect immediately.

Under the burn ban, Pasco County residents are prohibited from setting fires or causing fires without first obtaining a permit from the Florida Forest Service for burning in unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban covers all open burning, campfires/bonfires, burning yard waste or garbage, and fireworks.

Outdoor cooking in grills that can contain the fire, flame, and heat is acceptable at this time until further notice.

"Be aware that simple actions such as tossing a cigarette into the grass or idling a vehicle over grass can ignite a brush fire on the side of the road," said Pasco County Fire Rescue Chief. "The county is so dry that these brush fires can spread quickly, threatening homes and businesses. Residents who refuse to comply with or violate the burn ban face fines up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 60 days.

To read the full ban, click here.