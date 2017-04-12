Cigarette butt DNA helps solve burglary Local News Cigarette butt DNA helps solve burglary A very small piece of evidence turned out to be the key to solving a case of car burglary in Holmes beach.

The victim noticed an out-of-place cigarette butt and law enforcement was able to make a 1-in700-billion match to a suspect, leading to his arrest.

It was a nice August afternoon at the beach two years ago, until the day turned sour for Toby Breder and his wife.

"It was disappointing, disheartening and something we did not expect on Anna Maria," Breder said of learning his vehicle was burglarized.

Breder and his wife had parked their mini van at 33rd Street in Holmes Beach.

When they made their way back to their minivan, they found her purse, his brief case and several personal items, including credit cards, had been taken, but they also found something out of the ordinary.

They found a cigarette butt on the floor board.

"My wife had the very good idea to say, 'Don't throw that cigarette butt away. They might use it for DNA testing,'" Breder recalled.

The idea seemed a little off-the-wall, but it turned out to be the smoking gun they needed.

"I thought she was crazy. Why would they do that for a petty theft or burglary?" Breder asked.

They turned the cigarette over to the Holmes Beach Police Department. Meanwhile, as they went to work canceling their credit cards, they discovered someone was already using them at Walmart and Auto Zone.

"We were able to follow up on the charges and get video of the potential suspect," said Det. Sgt. Brian Hall.

Detective Sergeant Brian Hall recognized the suspect as island resident Matthew Johnson, but he still needed solid evidence, which he got from the FDLE crime lab after it tested the DNA on the cigarette butt. The DNA was a match to Johnson.

"That really just sealed the case. It's pretty hard to argue," said Det. Sgt. Hall. "We don't get a whole lot of DNA evidence cases and it is really really cool to see the forensics side make a case, too."

Breder has since learned to trust his wife's instinct.

"She's right and I've learned, after being married 30 years, to always listen to my wife," he said.

Matthew Johnson is being charged with burglary. He was arrested, but was released from the Manatee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.