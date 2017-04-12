Dee Dee Moore asks for new trial in lottery winner's murder Local News Dee Dee Moore asks for new trial in lottery winner's murder Convicted murderer Dee Dee Moore became infamous for her courtroom meltdowns, scoldings from the judge, and many excuses for her behavior - and that was just the first day of the her murder trial.

In December 2012, Moore was convicted of killing lottery millionaire Abraham Shakespeare and burying his body under a concrete slab in the backyard of his Plant City home. But now, Dee Dee Moore wants a do-over.

She 's asking for a new trial, claiming her former attorney, Byron Hileman didn't allow her to testify, even though she really wanted to.

During her trial, prosecutors showed surveillance video of Moore at Walmart buying duct tape and plastic sheeting, which she used to dispose of Shakespeare's body. Jurors were even shown the gun Moore used to kill him.

There was also a recording - taken by Shakespeare's friend Greg Smith - of Moore talking about burying Abraham's body.

She now claims Smith tampered with the jury.

In a handwritten motion, Moore claims Smith approached a juror in the parking lot. After that encounter a deputy had to escort the juror to their car every day, which Moore claims her attorneys never did anything about.

The State Attorneys Office has yet to respond to these allegations. If a judge sees fit, he will schedule a hearing on the matter.