Toddler recovering after being hit by jetski Local News Toddler recovering after being hit by jetski A Tampa family is counting their blessings after a Jet Ski crashed into their 18-month-old baby.

Alicia Contreras says her baby girl is banged up a bit, but doctors say she’ll be fine.

Contreras says her daughter, Julianna was standing in waist-deep water, with her husband close by, when a man driving a Jet Ski lost control near the water’s edge – plowing right into their baby girl.

Alicia says her husband had allowed an acquaintance – a former coworker – to take a ride on the machine. She says before paramedics or Florida Fish and Wildlife officers could arrive, the man took off.

“He left!” Contreras said in disbelief. “I thought she was gone when I saw that Jet Ski go towards her.”

Contreras says her family has been unable to contact the man who was driving the Jet Ski. FWC officers have his name and are still investigating.

If he comes forward, officers say he will be cited for operating the Jet Ski recklessly, which is a misdemeanor.