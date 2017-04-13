Speeding driver causes destruction in Tampa Local News Speeding driver causes destruction in Tampa A driver crashed into a cinder block wall and damaged three parked cars in Egypt Lake Thursday.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Habana Avenue and Sligh Avenue. According to preliminary information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, the female driver lost control, hopped the curb and slammed into a dumpster retaining wall.

The driver continued traveling on the sidewalk, leaving a trail of debris before striking three parked cars at the Beach Club Apartments located off Sligh Avenue at 6904 Ralston Place Drive in Tampa.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Damages are estimated into the thousands of dollars.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating.