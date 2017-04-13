Suspect in burning body case may have committed crimes with victim Local News Suspect in burning body case may have committed crimes with victim Before Sigfredo Espinel landed in criminal court on murder charges, he and his friends liked to make rap videos and post them on Instagram.

- Before Sigfredo Espinel landed in criminal court on murder charges, he and his friends liked to make rap videos and post them on Instagram.

But now his new reality is the justice system in Hillsborough County.

At 17, he is the youngest defendant in the courtroom accused of setting a man on fire.

Jose Zarragoitia's body was found by a man walking his dog behind a vacant home in Tampa last week.

Zarragoitia's body was still burning.

Espinel was arrested about a week later and his bond was set for $500,000.

But Hillsborough Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon told the judge he was concerned the money used for bond could be from criminal activity.

"It's been brought to my attention by the sheriff's office after that occurred, there are social media and photographs depicting the defendant, along with the victim and other young men, with large amounts of cash, in situations where they are partying at clubs and other places," Harmon said.

FOX 13 News also found video of Espinel flashing a gun.

Court documents revealed Espinel and Zarragoitia may have been involved in credit card fraud. All of this could be used against the young defendant to keep him behind bars until he goes to trial.

A hearing on the matter is set for next week.