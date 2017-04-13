Man poses as tow truck driver to scam businesses

- A fake tow truck driver has been scamming businesses in Pasco County.

The most recent was the the Pasco Laundromat & Dry Cleaners Wednesday.

”He sounded legit. He knew mine and another employees names when he called on the phone,” said one employee who asked to remain anonymous.

Photos of the suspect were provided by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. They show him inside a yogurt shop; another store he conned.

Here’s his MO. He goes to different businesses and claims he has an invoice for a tow, and then tells the clerk he’ll take a cash payment. To make it sound even more legit, he will mention names of managers or other employees.

”He'll name-drop either a manager or owner, by first name. The clerks feel comfortable and assume everything’s legitimate,” said detective Spencer Hubell.

He’s done it at least four times in the Land 'O Lakes and Lutz areas, and once in Zephyrhills.

”If it sounds suspicious, it probably is. I don’t know any businesses that directs employees to give cash directly out of a register,” detective Hubbell said.

“It’s very tough and when people go around and scam you out of your money, it makes it harder to make ends meet,” said the laundromat employee.

Deputies say the fake tow truck driver faces third degree felony charges. They think he may also be working with a Hispanic female.