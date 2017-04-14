Multi-vehicle crash involving RV shuts down NB Howard Frankland bridge

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:21AM EDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 06:37AM EDT

All northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland bridge are closed Friday morning following a multi-vehicle crash involving an RV. 

The crash occurred at approximately 4:41 a.m on the stretch of I-275 north of 4th Street. Florida Highway Patrol says a car struck a furniture dolly that was in the roadway, lost control, then collided with the RV. The impact sent the RV into the center median barrier wall. The RV also collided with a pickup truck, which overturned. 

The crash closed all northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge stretch of I-275. 

Traffic is being diverted onto the Ulmerton and Roosevelt exits. Traffic on the Gandy Bridge is experiencing major delays as a result of the overflow from drivers seeking alternate routes. 

