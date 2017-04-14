Fire breaks out at Plant City Farm and Flea Market Local News Fire breaks out at Plant City Farm and Flea Market A two-alarm fire broke out at the Plant City Farm and Flea Market early Friday morning.

- A two-alarm fire broke out at the Plant City Farm and Flea Market early Friday morning.

Firefighters received a call of a fire at the Casa Ruiz Cafe inside the flea market at approximately 12:40 a.m. When Firefighters arrived they reported heavy fire coming from inside the cafe.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the building was structurally too weak to allow firefighters to enter. Firefighters used gas-powered saws to cut through the side of the steel building in order to get access to fight the fire from outside.

It took firefighters almost five hours to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.