Extraordinary Ordinary: Gasparilla Music Festival's 'Recycled Tunes' Local News Extraordinary Ordinary: Gasparilla Music Festival's 'Recycled Tunes' The Gasparilla Music Festival is in it's sixth year and continues to grow in popularity and size year after year. They deliver the tunes to those at the festival or those deserving students in need.

- The Gasparilla Music Festival is in it's sixth year and continues to grow in popularity and size year after year. They deliver the tunes to those at the festival or those deserving students in need.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation is running it's "Recycled Tunes" program for it's 5th year. They collect donated instruments and then pas them along to students in need throughout the Bay Area.

"We went from 18 instruments to 150. It's really turned around," said Jamie Zinober, who's with the foundation. "This is not a job I get paid for, so to me it's more valuable to me than any form of money because I know that some of these students would not have the opportunity to participate and be a part of a bigger experience. It helps them in school, changes their outlook on school and it gives them a pride and an a passion that they might not have had before."

One school that sees the benefit first hand is Academy Prep of Tampa.

"It helps them improve in other areas, they gotta count -- that's math. They have to know how to communicate-- English, and be able to be a person to interact with other people so you get all those skills. I could not imagine the opportunities that would be missed if that wasn't happening and we didn't get the opportunity from the Gasparilla program to get those instruments. It truly is a blessing," said Keith Allen, Musical Director for Academy Prep of Tampa.

If you'd like to drop-off gently used instruments, or for more information visit Gasparillamusic.com.