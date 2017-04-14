Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival commences Local News Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival commences Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is a ten-day beach-wide celebration that pays tribute to Tampa Bay's two most valuable assets: sugar sands and sunsets.

The festival runs April 14-23, and offers many free activities for the entire family, including a children’s play area, street performers, artisans and crafters, live entertainment, fireworks, sand sculpting classes, speed sand demonstrations, and the master sand sculpting competition.

For more information, visit sugarsandfestival.com.