Man arrested for choking elderly woman with dog leash

- A Palm Harbor man was arrested for allegedly choking an elderly woman while she was walking her dog.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of 1st Court at about 3:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they heard screaming. Then, they discovered a 75-year-old woman being attacked by 20-year-old Emanuel Qosaj.

According to deputies, Qosaj was on top of the elderly female victim, choking her with a metal dog leash.

Deputies say both Emanuel and the 75-year-old victim were walking their dogs when the incident occurred.

Witnesses tried to intervene in the attack but were pushed away by Qosaj. Deputies were eventually able to handcuff Qosaj and take him into custody after deploying a Taser on him.

The 75-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Qosaj was also transported to the hospital to be medically cleared before being booked. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office say he spat on emergency personnel while en route.

Deputies say Emanuel Qosaj's brothers, Alfred Kole Qosaj and Genc Kole Qosaj, both interfered in the investigation and were also arrested.

Emanuel Qosaj was charged with attempted felony murder and two counts of battery.

The investigation continues.