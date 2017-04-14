Police: Suspects put skimmers on bank ATMs Local News Police: Suspects put skimmers on bank ATMs Lake Wales police are searching for a pair of suspects who are putting skimmers on ATM machines.

Police say one of the suspects was captured on surveillance video installing the device on an ATM at a Suntrust Bank on Central Ave. in Lake Wales. Another suspect is seen walking up and standing next to him as he installed the device.

The suspects were seen leaving in a red four-door vehicle.

Police say they seem to be the same suspects who installed a skimming device at a Suntrust Bank in Haines City back in March.

The surveillance video of the incident this week very clearly shows the suspects, both with dark hair, one of them with a beard and both of them wearing black hats, at the ATM.

Anyone who recognizes them should call police right away.