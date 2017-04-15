Brothers dead, another injured in Plant City shooting

- Two bodies and a victim were found in Plant City and Hillsborough County detectives are trying to figure out how the victims died.

HCSO said their deputies were conducting a death investigation after the bodies were found at 5501 Varn Road.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said it appears there was a domestic incident and deputies "are in contact with all parties."

Refresh this page for updates on this developing story.