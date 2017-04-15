Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival 2017 kicks off 10-day event

- The fifth annual Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach kicked off Friday, April 14 and the sidewalks were already packed by the following day.

Ten days of festivities pay tribute to two of the region's most recognizable features: white sands and spectacular sunsets.

Sculptors worked for days to create a spectacular, 21,000 square-foot exhibit for the 2017 season. This year's theme is Sugar Sand FantaSea, a Magical Adventure Above and Below the Sea. And it lives up to its name!

From sea creatures, to Spongebob Squarepants and crew, to mermaids, polar bears and pirates; the 2017 sand artists outdid themselves once again.

The tented exhibit is $10 for adults $6 for kids 6-17-years-old, and $8 for seniors, military, law enforcement, firefighters, and teachers.

There are plenty of free activities like play areas, street performers, live music, fireworks, sand sculpting classes, and a master sculpting competition. And of course, Clearwater Beach, waves, sand and sun are all right there for families to enjoy.

Head to the beach and enjoy FREE activities for all ages, including a children’s play area, street performers, artisans and crafters, live entertainment, fireworks, sand sculpting classes, speed sand demonstrations, and the master sand sculpting competition.

For more information, visit http://sugarsandfestival.com/.