- Haines City firefighters responded to a fire Saturday that was believed to be caused by charging hover boards.

The fire happened around 2 p.m. at a home on Baker Dairy Road.

According to fire officials, the hover boards were plugged into the same outlet after being used. Moments later, a fire broke out.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in the charging device and spread, causing smoke damage throughout the house.

No one was injured during the incident.