FHP: 14-year-old crashes SUV, several seriously injured

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that was caused by a 14-year-old driver.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on I-4 westbound near mile marker 4.

According to FHP, 14-year-old Armani Santi De Jesus lost control of the Ford Explorer he was driving after he over-corrected during a lane change. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a barrier wall.

Investigators said the teen's mother, 32-year-old Amanda Rossiter, was in the front passenger seat and allowed her son to drive.

Also in the vehicle was 34-year-old Louis Gabino Serrano Soto, his three young children and a 16-year-old friend of the family. All of the occupants suffered serious injuries, while the 16-year-old had minor injuries.

De Jesus was charged with careless driving and driving without a license. More charges are pending, FHP said.